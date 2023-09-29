Experts have assessed the labour market in Lithuania: other things besides salary are becoming important to Lithuanians

3. The type of work itself. Now people are looking for more harmony and the feeling of happiness, work-life balance, so to speak. They are less afraid of change, are more eager to search for better opportunities, and try various jobs instead of being focused on just one career path.

2. Salary will always remain one of the most motivating factors. Although currently people are really weighing the effort vs salary dynamic and are no longer willing to go all out in hopes of a better future.

1. The current trend is flexible working hours or at least a hybrid work model wherein people can choose when to start and when to end their workday, work from home or office. In other words, adapting to employee needs in terms of working hours is a win for employers.

What are the main things that young employees are looking for when applying for a position nowadays? What motivates them the most? Jurgita Paiciene, the Manager of Career Projects and Personnel Selection at Atranka360, a recruitment company, lists five main things that current employees expect from their potential employers.

“We cannot boast having high salaries, that’s for sure. Even now you can find a company where a production manager makes EUR 1500 after taxes, and a company where a sales manager’s fixed salary is EUR 1500. The salary is very dependent on the company’s policy, how eager it is to share with employees. But if the professional is really good, and the company wants to retain them, the salary is pretty decent, and people don’t leave such companies,” Paiciene said.

Lithuania as an employer is not always seen positively and the most common three disadvantages are as follows: too low salaries, nepotism, and lower pay for women than men for the same work. According to Paiciene, this criticism is valid, but there are some myths, too.

2. Even though we have broken the ice, we are still trailing behind global trends, and in many workplaces the employer is still above the employee. More management, less communication, more rules and restrictions, whereas the global market is more relaxed, less focused on details such as clothing during a job interview, background during online meetings, and hours worked because the common goal is results.

1. Digitalization and optimization of business processes. We have certainly made huge progress in this area compared to the old European countries. Our aim to make processes and resources, including human, more efficient, according to Paiciene, is miles ahead of the rest of Europe.

When it comes to differences in men and women salaries, she has noticed that everything depends not on the gender, but on the position. However, equal opportunities and fair pay must be ensured. Paiciene has also indicated three aspects that distinguish Lithuania as an employer the most in the global market.

“But I hope that the situation is changing and that smart leaders of public authorities want competent employees whose work results speak for themselves. The private sector most definitely does not engage in nepotism by putting acquaintances in high positions – it is looking for employees with certain competences, values that match company values, and actual results and value,” Paiciene noted.

“Payment and responsibilities are rather constant motivators. Candidates want to receive transparent information about the salary, what is expected of them, and how their duties may change in the future. However, the work-life balance elements and expectations have changed significantly after the pandemic. It is almost impossible to get through an interview without the candidate asking about the possibilities of working remotely, the peculiarities of hybrid work, and overtime,” she explained.

3. Employees really appreciate the Nordic (horizontal) leadership style where the manager is but a leader, steering the team in the right way. Direct communication, a pass for mistakes (no punishment), open dialogue and discussion, and focus to achieve results is valued as well. Offer remote work and emotional comfort and you’ll get applicants.

According to her, the company’s priorities, accordingly, are clear and transparent payment system, psychological well-being of employees (there’s a separate mental health program, including the Well-being Mentors’ Network and an external mental health hotline), and professional development (for example, the company has an internal academy where the employees themselves give lectures, and energy expertise and other future competences are honed at the company’s ‘university’).

“Also we are hearing more often that future employees want development opportunities: they ask about the training budget, time allocated, and specific courses. Another motivating factor that is often mentioned to us is the desire to perform meaningful work, to feel that whatever it is that they are doing has an impact on some huge beneficial change. For example, many candidates for project manager positions in the renewable energy sector say that they wish to develop projects that create a greener world or a better tomorrow for future generations. This is a fascinating, but also highly obligating thing – we realize that we need to listen to what makes people feel good at work and focus on the main goal,” the head of HR said.

She has dispelled the myth about nepotism in the labour market: many companies have transparent selection processes, job ads are public, and recruitment is often done by external parties, thus the bias is decreasing year after year.

“Despite competition, they have chosen to work in Lithuania. Unfortunately, the main reason for coming back is still not the salary – other Western European countries often offer more, although the gap in highly qualified positions is constantly narrowing. I’d say that the more niche the qualification, the smaller the gap. Such is the tendency of the global labour market. It is wonderful that we can offer increasingly more high added value jobs, and this is one of the reasons why Lithuanians are coming back – they can do what they like and build a career here, in their home country,” Petikonis-Sabaniene noted.

“Currently, the supply of professionals is often smaller than the demand, so nepotism just doesn’t work, you simply can’t have that many relevant acquaintances. When discussing this myth, we should separate protectionism and recommendations. The latter are valued in the entire world, and we, just like other companies, actually encourage our colleagues to recommend future employees. This means that the entire company is indirectly taking part in the selection process,” she continued.

According to Petikonis-Sabaniene, when it comes to women salary, it must be acknowledged that numerous changes need to happen.

