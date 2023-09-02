Dreaming of a military officer’s career, Kristijonas has a suggestion that may change the minds of conscripts who are trying to avoid military service

According to Kilcauskas, he rejected all the other possible future prospects and chose the military. Even though he did really well during the national exams and could have applied for a variety of study programs, he remained true to his dream, which is still strong to this day.

“It was a childhood dream that came true. I realized that such was my life’s path back in secondary school when I had to choose which subjects to study in the upcoming years and which to drop, which institution of higher education to attend… I’d say that was a decisive moment because I immediately made up my mind to apply to General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy ,” he said.

It is no secret to anyone that health and sports are integral parts of military service, but, according to the cadet, maintaining mental health is more important than physical fitness.

“My father is a very important role model. He has been a civil servant for many years and always remains honest and moral both at work and at home. Another major role model is my grandfather, who has a lot of experience and is able to properly assess risks and share critical insight,” he said. According to Kilcauskas, if one wants to become a military officer, they should know themselves very well, too.” A new cadet hast to realize who he is, what his goals are, and what should be improved – this will help maintain emotional strength and open up comprehensive improvement possibilities. I am convinced that all the other necessary qualities can be developed during training,” he continued.

“A soldier’s everyday life is full of various psychological challenges, and not necessarily only during field training exercises but also when resting. I; personally, fight them by taking a broader look at a situation and looking for a solution while trying to remain cool-headed,” Kilcauskas opened up.

According to him, not just daily physical exercises help improve mental health, but other things as well.

“For a solder, it is very important to find time for activities he really enjoys. For example, I attend band rehearsals several times a week because it really helps to relax,” he stated.

