Climatologist gave a forecast about the future of Lithuania and the entire planet

„I can’t say that I ignore sustainability, ecology, and problems that arise on our planet completely. In recent years, I have kicked certain habits and replaced them with more planet-friendly solutions. For example, I use public transportation and travel on foot a lot, I try to buy as little non-staple commodities as possible, and avoid wasting food, electricity, and water. It all happened organically, but there are areas where I could do more,“ she said.

Young people are our future, and the future of the planet, too. Nevertheless, they admit that they could be more responsible for their actions. According to Edita (name changed, actual name known to DELFI), certain sustainable and beneficial (to our planet) habits have entered her life naturally; although, there is still room for improvement.

„My specific actions that help fight this problem are as follows: firstly, I try to use as little disposable plastic dishes as possible and substitute them with reusable dinnerware. Secondly, every day I only use public transportation or travel on foot. Thirdly, I sometimes buy second-hand clothes, and before buying something, I always thoroughly consider if I really need it. My shoes and clothes are usually more expensive, but also of higher quality, so they last longer,“ Migle said.

Migle (name changed, actual name known to DELFI) agreed with her. She admitted that her contribution towards saving the planet was not very huge, but, according to her, she was trying to think about the situation on the planet more often and pay attention to her habits.

European and global leaders are taking action to encourage people to change habits that affect climate change negatively into more environmentally friendly ones. Migle is critical of some of the solutions, though.

„I think that some of the solutions to mitigate this issue are aimed not at the issue, but are used as a cash grab instead, under the guise of climate change. Especially in Lithuania, and that should not be the case. This is being done so blatantly that the opposite effect is created, and people may not want to put in the effort to decrease climate change since the government itself is making such illogical decisions,“ she added.

Edita had different remarks.