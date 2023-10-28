Banning fur farms does not ensure animal welfare as animals will be left at farms

“These animals are considered the farmers’ property that cannot be taken away from them. This means that the farmers can treat their animals as they wish. We have to understand that if an animal is born on the farm its life will end there too. The only way to stop this cycle is to prevent new farms from opening. The animals that are born on farms are essentially doomed,” says Vaitkevičiūtė.

She argues that the animals raised on farms are invasive species and can only be kept for fur or scientific purposes. When the farms are closed the animals will remain in the farmers’ disposition.

“Until 2027 there won’t be any new fur farms opened. As for the proposed compensations, the sooner the farmer withdraws from the market, the bigger the amount they will get. This is a very praiseworthy decision as it aims to close down fur farms as quickly as possible to put an end to the animal cruelty that takes place there,” says Vaitkevičiūtė.

According to Vaitkevičiūtė, the decision was a long-awaited victory for the supporters of the cause who fought hard for this outcome. This decision means that there will be no fur farms in Lithuania in the future.

Around one million American minks are bred in Lithuanian fur farms every year. This year the number will possibly be smaller due to some farms carrying out voluntary liquidation processes, and not waiting for the decision by the Seimas. Additionally, there are around 30,000 chinchillas being bred on these farms.

“Compensation for loss of profit is determined based on when a farmer leaves the market. If the farm is liquidated the following year, the compensation is €3 per animal. If it is done a year later, the compensation is €2, and if the farmer withdraws during the final year, the compensation is €1. The compensation varies across European countries . In Latvia and Estonia, for example, the winding-up process was not considered eligible for any compensation, while other European countries paid higher amounts. It is important to note that farmers are unlikely to be satisfied with the compensation received,” says Vaitkevičiūtė.

The owners of fur farms will be eligible for compensation. Firstly, the farm workers will receive redundancy compensation. Secondly, all costs associated with the equipment and farm buildings’ utilization will be covered. Lastly, the state will provide a specific amount for every individual animal.

The decision still raises some objections.

On September 21, opponents of the bill claimed that proposed compensation amounts for the farmers were unfairly low.



Valius Ąžuolas , a member of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union group, believes that attempts to destroy the entire business sector without providing adequate compensation are unprecedented. He urges farmers not to rush to liquidate their companies, Elta reported.