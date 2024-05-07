Are Lithuanians tolerant?

„Although when comparing Lithuania with other EU countries we usually end up at the bottom of the list, it is important to note that certain views are changing for the better. In some cases, the number of people who would be dissatisfied having to work with certain colleagues has decreased twofold. For example, in 2019 as many as 21% of residents claimed that they would not be happy if they had to work with an African American colleague, and this year the number has dropped to 12%,“ Morkevicius said.