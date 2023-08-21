Andrius’s life changed after a shocking movie: I could not stop thinking about the worst predicted scenarios

Lifestyle changing movie
Ideas for sustainability and ecology are now almost everywhere: their importance is discussed on the Internet, in the campaigns run by companies and organisations, TV commercials and media portals. We are living in what has been aptly termed the era of information technology and everything we are interested in and what we observe have a great impact not only on us, but also on the environment we live in. Sustainable lifestyle expert Šatas, whose involvement into a more sustainable way of life was sparked by a movie he watched by chance, could not agree less.
According to young professional, the movie made him realise that in his social bubble ecology receives very little attention, not to mention actions. Not surprisingly, this prompted Šatas to take the initiative to change the situation. Now he shares his knowledge about sustainable lifestyle and ecology on the podcast “Unpacked”, actively contributes to various campaigns and events, spreads the word on social media. And does this for very important purposes.
“The main goal is reducing our own pollution to the extent that we could slow down climate change. This goal is global, but achievable very locally. For the starters, we need to include as much people as possible, get them interested in sustainability topics and encourage do more. By spreading stories and positive experiences through word of mouth, the results would gradually become global and lasting”, Šatas explains.
People’s awareness
In his work Šatas encounters many people. Some of them follow a path that is very familiar to his, but there are others who simply ignore the issues of sustainability and ecology, and the problems facing the Earth. But there is something to be happy about, says Šatas, because people’s awareness is really growing.
“Compared to 5 years ago, we can be happy that we are talking a lot more about sustainability, that the topics are no longer new and that more and more people understand them in a non-superficial way. Here is the good start”, he says.
Unfortunately, good news is often followed by bad news. As sustainable lifestyle expert puts it, this pattern is also common in the context of sustainability ideas.
For those who still does not care about the footprint they will leave on our planet, Šatas suggests paying attention to some important things. “In Lithuania, we already have to deal with more droughts, more floods, more unpredictable weather and temperatures – there are obvious changes. Decades ago, scientists were already trying to warn that in the future climate would become unpredictable, now we can experience the changes by ourselves”, Šatas explains.
It is certainly worth paying attention to, he says. “Climate change is not just warm winters or extremely dry summers, climate change is also about invasive species, climate refugees, food and water shortages and other urgent problems that have no easy solutions. As the climate changes, our daily lives inevitably change too”, he says.
The problem shrouded in myths
Not surprising that sustainability and ecology are often surrounded by myths and conspiracy theories created by people themselves. Šatas gives an example: one of the most untrue myths, which is based on inappropriate examples, is that more sustainable lifestyle is more expensive.
Unfortunately, what is beneficial for our daily lives also creates room for misinformation. Conspiracy theories and harmful myths come from unreliable sources on the Internet, comments and irresponsible authors, Šatas says. “There are usually no filters for fake news on social media, and the more outrage there is, the further such ‘news’ spreads. This is why it is worth being critical of sensationalist content and radical views. If information is correct, it will not be difficult to verify it by other sources, where both the authors and their credentials are noted”, he advises.
Šatas adds, that not everyone deliberately lies to stop needed change, but we need to know how to protect ourselves, because the consequences of spreading false information are adverse.
“By sharing unverified facts, we can inflict serious damage and create myths so pervasive that even a decade later we would be trying to debunk them. By checking facts from different sources, we deepen not only our understanding of sustainability, but also improving our online literacy skills, and we can more and more easily expose sensationalist ‘content’, that does not care about the accuracy of the facts, but is instead looking for more clicks”, Šatas explains.
Focus on sustainability in education
Although, according to the sustainable lifestyle expert, he gets a lot of positive feedback when he talks to pupils, sadly, climate change issues and sustainability ideas are still on the margins of the Lithuanian education system.
He can offer some suggestions concerning what could be done differently.
“It is worth presenting sustainability from different angles, in the different contexts, so that as many young people as possible find something relevant to them and feel motivation to dig deeper into it. Sustainability is relevant to everyone, but it is not always easy to find topics that could get people involved”, Šatas shares.
Although the problem is big, in this case it’s scale may be beneficial. Young people can be motivated to make changes if they clearly understand the issue without serious scientific explanations.
Time for making changes is now
If we do not address the situation in time, the problems will only grow and spread. “Our environment will become even more chaotic and unpredictable. Natural disasters will no longer be the exception to the rule, they become the rule. Air pollution will rise, food quality will fall, and our daily lives will be profoundly altered by new compromises that we cannot avoid. As scary as it sounds, that is why it is worth looking at the solutions while they still are quite simple”, he said.
It is said that small changes lead to big results. Šatas shares his three simple habits reflecting how important is sustainability in his life:
- At home, I use extension cords with an off button. When leaving, I press a few buttons and my devices, that are not in use all day (e.g., Wi-Fi router), stop using energy.
- I do not keep the water running all the time when washing the dishes or brushing my teeth: I only turn it on when I am actually using it. When choosing my food, I always try to give a vegetarian option a chance, and if I want meat, then I prefer chicken. Different foods require different amounts of resources. For example, beef is one of the most polluting choices because it requires a lot of feed, water and land.
- By replacing one beef dish with a vegetarian option, we could reduce our pollution footprint tenfold.