An important day to the entire Europe: the youth were ready to celebrate

Europe Day is important to all the member states of the EU, so Lithuania is no exception. It is a great opportunity to take a look at our country’s past and the progress we have made. In 2004, Lithuania joined the EU and committed to abide the values of a united and peaceful Europe that strives for international cooperation. Integration with the EU allows Lithuania to grow in the areas of economy and culture, among others, and leads towards common goals. And that is definitely important and significant.