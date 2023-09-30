Actively followed on social media Viktorija reveals the secrets of successful relationship: there is one practice that helps letting of all the grudges

Bradauskė, a young woman currently working on her MA thesis in law and who has recently started a family of her own, kindly agreed to talk about some of the important issues in relationship psychology. If you have problems with your partner, want to spice up your relationship, or maybe you do not have a partner and do not know how to start up friendships, you will find some tips here!

Could you name 5 most important things in a relationship for it to be harmonious and sustainable?