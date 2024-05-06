A world-famous therapy trend is successfully making its way to Lithuania: artworks that speak creators’ mind

“I was approached by a mother of a boy with autism-like symptoms. She asked me to work with him. At the time, I had a lot of doubts and lacked self-confidence as to whether I could help, because I had no such work experience. But when I saw the changes that were taking place, such as the way in which art therapy was helping him to acquire certain skills, the way in which he was able to concentrate for longer, and the way in which he became more and more interested in the tools and willing to explore them, I continued my interest in art therapy, studied it, and gradually started applying it to my own work with children and adolescents,” Kazlauskienė explains.