A world-famous therapy trend is successfully making its way to Lithuania: artworks that speak creators’ mind

Curiosity – the driving force behind selecting the career path
Rasa Kazlauskienė from Marijampolė is an art therapist who finds immerse fulfilment in her work. According to the therapist herself, her interest in this field of therapy has been motivated by insatiable curiosity, remaining to this day.
“Like many people, I am an inherently curious person, so curiosity is the reason why art therapy came into my professional life. Upon discovering the year-long training program at the Art Therapy Centre in Vilnius, I promptly enrolled in the first workshop, tried it, it suited me perfectly, I liked it. From that day, my journey with art therapy began. I had the privilege of studying with the guidance of the pioneers of art therapy in Lithuania – Audronė Brazauskaitė and Dovilė Jankauskienė. Upon completing my initial qualification at the Art Therapy Centre, I gradually began integrating art therapy methods into my work with children,” shared Kazlauskienė.
The art therapist also shared the story that inspired her to develop and pursue her professional path.
“I was approached by a mother of a boy with autism-like symptoms. She asked me to work with him. At the time, I had a lot of doubts and lacked self-confidence as to whether I could help, because I had no such work experience. But when I saw the changes that were taking place, such as the way in which art therapy was helping him to acquire certain skills, the way in which he was able to concentrate for longer, and the way in which he became more and more interested in the tools and willing to explore them, I continued my interest in art therapy, studied it, and gradually started applying it to my own work with children and adolescents,” Kazlauskienė explains.
She has not stopped doing that to this day – today she successfully runs art therapy classes and helps people from all over Lithuania to recognise and release their emotions.
“I love my job so much. I work with children with developmental disabilities, adolescents, and adults. I provide help both individually and in groups, and every time I see the changes, I believe more and more in the healing power of art therapy,” said art therapist Kazlauskienė.
The power of art therapy is immeasurable
According to Kazlauskienė, art therapy, like all other psychotherapy techniques, is aimed at strengthening a person’s mental health. Moreover, the possibilities of art therapy are vast and its power is immeasurable.
“The power of art therapy is immeasurable because each case is unique and authentic. We cannot predict how the patient or client would have reacted to other forms of therapy. Children with developmental disabilities and behavioural difficulties benefit from art therapy in one way, while therapy with adolescents, young people or adults has very different goals. In some cases, people come for self-discovery, others seek help in overcoming traumatic experiences or mental health problems (depression, eating disorders, suicide, etc.),” said the art therapist.
Kazlauskienė has an answer for those who is interested in why art therapy is so special.
“Art therapy differs from other therapies as it is a three-way process: the client, or, if workshops take place in a medical institution, the patient, the client’s visual artwork (drawing, collage, clay, etc.), and the art therapist. The drawing or other visual artwork serves as a bridge linking the conscious and the unconscious. Sometimes it is difficult for an individual to describe his/her feelings in words, thus drawing serves as medium helping to find the right phrasing. For children with selective mutism, art therapy is probably the only possible type of therapy,” concludes Kazlauskienė.
In addition, according to the art therapist, when talking about art therapy, one thing is extremally important.
“I would like as many people as possible to know that the profession of an art therapist has been legalised in Lithuania since 2014. This type of therapy is used both in private practice and in medical institutions,” she adds.
For whom art therapy may be a lifesaver
Art therapy is globally recognized practice and is not new in Lithuania, yet for many people it remains a relatively undiscovered field. Kazlauskienė identifies those who would benefit from art therapy the most and highlights key considerations for those who are considering trying art therapy themselves.
“One might assume that art therapy is suitable for individuals who can hold a pencil or other artistic tool, but in reality, there are cases worldwide where art therapy is used even when a person faces physical limitations. In such cases, individuals still can paint, for example, by gripping a paintbrush with their toes or mouth,” Kazlauskienė shares.
However, she emphasizes that in certain circumstances art therapy is not recommended.
“There are instances when art therapy is not recommended for certain diagnoses, to avoid exacerbating an individual’s already complex mental state. In all other cases, however, art therapy is an excellent choice. Even for those who believe lacking artistic abilities, art therapy can be very useful,” she said.
It is also important to recognize that art therapy for children and adults do differ significantly.
“Art therapy for children and adults involves specific methods and durations. Since reflection is a crucial part of the art therapy process, working with children requires a different approach compared to working with teenagers or adults,” explains Kazlauskienė.
Moreover, differences emerge not only due to age.
“The process of art therapy depends not only on the age of the client – whether a child, teenager, young person, or adult, but also is based on the specific issue the client or patient is facing,” the art therapist highlights.
What does an art therapy session entail
According to Kazlauskienė, one of the key functions of art therapy is helping individuals recognise feelings and emotions, understand them, understand their origins, and to learn appropriate ways of expressing them.
“As far as the release of emotions is concerned, it is also possible to have an acute, spontaneous release of emotions, such as when a puddle of paint is spread out or a piece of clay is thumped on the floor. Sometimes, an individual comes with very heavy feelings, strong anger, or rage, and the initial need is to release these emotions, because they interfere with the process, especially when working with teenagers. Only after the heavy feelings have been released, an art therapist can continue leading the client in the process and explore the underlying causes of the strong emotions, as well as how the client can help themselves in similar situations,” she explained.
She also provided insight into what art therapy sessions typically entail.
“An art therapy session usually consists of three parts: introduction, the creative process itself, and the reflection. Sometimes, we incorporate visualisation practices or use materials of stimulation, such as metaphor cards, objects from the surrounding environment, or other tools. During an art therapy session, we not only address difficulties but also seek to strengthen the individual’s self-confidence and motivation to act. Everything depends on the problem the client brings in,” said Kazlauskienė.
According to the art therapist, it is the client/patient who plays a central role in the process.
“The client is active, and the art therapist serves as a companion, guiding, empathically and objectively embracing the client’s/patient’s feelings and experiences that he/she is sharing,” she pointed out.
According to Kazlauskienė, during an art therapy session, a wide range of tools are used to help the individual to express the feelings or emotions he or she is experiencing.
“The art therapy space should be equipped with various artistic expression tools, such as gouache, oil, pastel crayons, dry pastels, coloured and white paper. The sheets of paper should be of different sizes and textures. Ink for moulding, clay, magazines, if the client chooses to make collages, as some people may be hesitant to draw immediately, so magazine cutouts can effectively convey their experiences,” she noted.
Kazlauskienė explained why such a variety of tools is needed.
“The reason why there should be a variety of tools available is to allow the client to freely choose how to represent themselves, what to represent, on what paper format, as this also provides information about the person. Even the choice of paper format sends us – therapists – a certain message about the patient/client. Throughout the process, from session to session, both the representation and the choice of media evolve. Sometimes, in the first session, an individual may choose a very small piece of paper, tear it up, make it even smaller, and later confidently select a larger piece of paper,” she explained.
Kazlauskienė also described the work of an art therapist step by step.
“The role of the art therapist, when working with adolescents, young people, or adults, is to help them understand the origins of their feelings and experiences, find answers or solutions, to find solutions to the difficulties they are facing. In the case of traumatic experiences, the therapist helps recognise, accept, and process them, finding resources of coping. Throughout the art therapy process, the therapist considers the client’s choice of tools, their representation style, and the dynamics of the process. They observe not only the means of expression but also the ways in which they are utilized – this is an important aspect of the process, enabling the professional to understand the client’s experiences and the difficulties. This observation occurs session by session. Through sensitive observation, the therapist can provide the greatest possible support, guiding the client towards answers,” said Kazlauskienė.
Therapy produces artworks that speak for their creators
One of the components of art therapy is client’s/patient’s reflection. Kazlauskienė explained why it is so important.
“First and foremost, it is the client/patient who speaks about their artwork. If it is group therapy, the other participants share their impressions and insights arising from the artwork, what they see in it, what feelings the drawing evokes, what symbols and colours do resonate with them,” the therapist said.
The art therapist stressed that the most crucial aspect in therapy is what the author himself or herself sees and perceives in his/her artwork.
“The drawings themselves are informative, but we – therapists – do not aim to diagnose. The most significant aspect is what the artist sees in his/her drawings, how he/she is moved by the symbols, patterns, colours, and other elements. The therapist, by asking questions and offering additional tools for further expression, simply accompanies the client/patient towards that recognition. Sometimes we suggest the client change or add some details in their drawing, or perhaps remove something. Then the individual also observes the feelings that arise when the drawing undergoes certain changes or transformations,” said Kazlauskienė and pointed out another very important aspect.
“Often, several drawings are created during one session, not just one. The second or third drawing can serve as so-called resource drawing, which will help the client to stay in the situation and serve as a strengthening and inspiring tool,” said the art therapist.
However, the first steps in the art therapy process can be a little intimidating. Kazlauskienė explained why sometimes people might be afraid.
“Probably, the first steps in any psychotherapy are frightening. Perhaps it is the encounter with oneself, with one’s inner content, that is intimidating, rather than the process itself. Neither of us would to be afraid to draw. Even when a person claims not to know how to draw, with a little encouragement he or she picks up the means of representation that feel safe for him or her, and something begins to appear on the paper. People are afraid of what they might discover, what they might see, and what should do with that. Probably that is the frightening part,” the therapist said.
Other aspects that can provoke frightening emotions are also worth noting.
“Our society still stigmatises things related to mental health. Adolescents with behavioural difficulties should not feel intimidated by being referred to a school specialist for counselling due to their misbehaviour – whether it be a social worker or a psychologist – because that already feels like a form of intimidation, a kind of punishment. These professionals should be presented to the children as support specialists, not as a form of punishment for their misbehaviour,” the therapist pointed out.
Kazlauskienė also shared her personal insight.
“I am very encouraged by those teenagers and children in their preteens, let’s say 9-10 years old, who come to the art therapy sessions. They will be the generation having the courage to seek help from professionals when needed. That is not shameful at all. That is a short cut to feeling better. Some people can certainly find the answers on their own, but there are situations and conditions where the guidance of a specialist is necessary and speeds up recovery or helps to find answers,” said Kazlauskienė.
The art therapist is also delighted by the trust and love for art therapy that has blossomed in the hearts of her clients.
“There are several young people who, in their early teens and later years, attended both private and group art therapy sessions. Now they are students, but when are having difficulties, challenges or gets lost in their feelings, they call and ask for a few sessions, they come, sort things out and continue to live, learn and achieve their goals in a quality, peaceful way,” she said.
Kazlauskienė also contemplated why many people find this therapy so fascinating.
“Art therapy itself is a very safe process because it follows the client. The art therapist, seeing certain messages from the client’s drawing and asking questions, brings the client/patient closer to the answers, but at that person’s pace,” said art therapist Kazlauskienė.
Misleading myths can be harmful
It is impossible to know everything, but the lack of knowledge often gives rise to myths or misconceptions. As Kazlauskienė mentioned, this is also true in the field of art therapy, and pointed out that while some myths are harmless, others can be detrimental to individuals.
“Even books from bookstores can perpetuate false beliefs – we often see colouring books labelled as “Art Therapy”. This is not art therapy. As I mentioned, art therapy comprises three components - the client, the client’s artwork, and the art therapist. A colouring book can be a pleasant meditation or relaxing activity, but it does not constitute art therapy in any way,” the therapist emphasised.
Kazlauskienė explained some more popular misconceptions about art therapy.
“Another popular and harmless myth is that art therapy is drawing while listening to music. While music could be one of the components of a session, the most of the time art therapists avoid it because, as we know, music also evokes certain emotions, thus musical background can slightly distract person’s thoughts, change the feeling, the emotion that is being experienced here-and-now, and distance from the problem he or she aims at solving,” said Kazlauskienė.
It would be ideal if an art therapist could understand everything about a person solely by examining his or her artwork. According to the therapist, this myth, in particular, can be dangerous.
“Sometimes professionals who are not art therapists, but are involved in some similar practices, attempt to diagnose based on an artwork. An art therapist will never do that. Instead, using a drawing or other artwork, an art therapist helps a client to recognise his or her feelings related to the past experiences, current state, help understanding the body’s responses to memories or associations,” emphasised Kazlauskienė.
Therapy does not require any special preparations
Although, as mentioned above, the first steps of art therapy can be a little intimidating, helping oneself should not be afraid of or avoided. Kazlauskienė has some tips how to experience the emotional health benefits of art therapy.
“If you have already decided to try art therapy, the first thing you should do is to research the specialist you plan to see and their qualifications. The second step is to schedule the first session. This initial session helps to assess if the method is suitable and acceptable, and if you can go further with this particular therapist. Of course, it’s hard to make up your mind immediately, but even a brief initial contact is valuable,” she advised.
Moreover, according to Kazlauskienė, no special preparation is needed for an art therapy session.
“You just have to come and be open to yourself and trust the professional. If there is a safe, trusting relationship between the therapist and the client, the process will not be difficult. The process itself will not necessarily be easy because sometimes really difficult feelings come up and it’s hard to embrace them, but the therapist always helps to navigate these experiences safely. It is therapist’s responsibility to respond to the client’s feelings and guide him or her through these experiences,” explained the art therapist.
Kazlauskienė also shared an inspiring message.
“I would like to encourage anyone having doubts about whether art therapy can help them, or if it is really the kind of help that will work, to put those doubts aside and simply give it a try. Sometimes we hold mistaken beliefs or lack the courage to try something new, but it all begins with the first step,” concluded Kazlauskienė.