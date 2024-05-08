A study has revealed that heavy drinking begins in childhood

The situation is improving, but there is still room for improvement



While one would like to believe that the problem of alcohol consumption in Lithuania is declining, there is still much to be done. According to a commentary by the Drug, Tobacco, and Alcohol Control Department, the 2021 study on the prevalence of psychoactive substance use in the general population, commissioned by the same department, reveals that 84.4% of Lithuanians aged 15-64 years have consumed alcohol in the last 12 months, and 62.8% have consumed alcohol in the last 30 days.