A resident of Vilnius uses public transport every day and is happy with the price, but also has a lot of criticism: what a shame to the city

“Even though I know that cars pollute the environment we live in and the air that we breathe, I still prioritize convenience in this case,” he added.

According to him, he has not thought about how to change this habit.

“I’m used to driving a car, I do this every day. I drive to university, home, stores. When driving a car instead of, say, using public transport , it is easier to plan your day. Also, such issues like trolleybuses being late, too many people trying to get on, and so on simply do not exist,” said Kajus (name changed, actual name known to DELFI).

Ordinary vehicles that people use every day to reach their destinations are one of the major factors in terms of environmental pollution. Even though this is nothing new, and you do not have to be a genius to realize that your choices may be detrimental to your health and well-being, quite often young people are reluctant to change their ways.

Public transport as part of daily routine

Nevertheless, not all young people of Lithuania think like this. A good example is student Evelina (name changed, actual name known to DELFI).

“My habit of using public transport formed as soon as I moved to the capital. I used to live in a small town where the majority of destinations could be reached on foot, so the car that I was sharing with a family member was only needed for longer trips. I travel to the university using public transport and I do not feel any discomfort. It is actually convenient since I do not have to think about having to park the car, the parking fee, etc.” she explained.

Evelina added that although using public transport was part of her daily routine, often she did not even consider the fact that this habit allowed her contributing to saving the planet and helped save a lot of money.