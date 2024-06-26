A Day Associated with Rainbow flags: Some Members of the LGBT Community See No Future in Lithuania

The theme of this year’s International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia is „No one excluded: equality, freedom, and justice for all“. According to Kuktoraitė, this day is important not only for the LGBT community but also for society.

„May 17 was chosen to honour the World Health Organisation’s decision in 1990 to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases. In Lithuania, this day was first celebrated in 2007 with the „Rainbow Days“ events organised by the LGL,“ explains LGBT advocate Kuktoraitė.

According to Eglė Kuktoraitė, Communications Manager at National LGBT Rights Organization, the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia aims at raising awareness about LGBT rights violations and encouraging interest in LGBT rights advocacy activities worldwide.

Lithuania is Expected to Be Together With Western Countries

„LGBT people in Lithuania face hostility, discrimination, hate speech, and bullying. There has been an increase in media attention to LGBT issues, especially in the context of civil unions. Sadly, these discussions have a negative impact on the LGBT community – exposes the community to hatred,“ said Kuktoraitė.

Kuktoraitė emphasizes that Western societies have already become aware of historical injustices against the LGBT community and have taken steps to accept them and guarantee LGBT human rights. The LGBT community in Lithuania wants the same progress, hoping that Lithuania will align with Western countries in terms of values.

„This day reminds us of the damage caused by the pathologisation of LGBT identities and the resilience of LGBT people in the face of hatred,“ she pointed out.

„The Universal Declaration of Human Rights guides us through a deeply divided world, sets values that everyone must follow, and serve as a compass showing the right way for those who seek social cohesion,“ said the Communications Manager at National LGBT Rights Organization.

As Kuktoraitė points out, the world has recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a document that laid foundation for international law.

„We hope that „The Lithuanian Pride“ festival in Vilnius on June 8 will give additional visibility to the LGBT community in Lithuania and unite those who support LGBT human rights,“ said Kuktoraitė.

According to the Communications Manager at National LGBT Rights Organization, the LGBT community needs public respect and equal rights, not endless discussions.

She added that while preparing to join the European Union, Lithuania had adopted several important human rights decisions, ensuring equal workplace rights, protection against hate crimes, and other issues. It is hoped that such initiatives remain relevant and in today’s context.

„The issues concerning minority rights cannot be resolved by majority consensus. In that case, in Lithuania unpopular decisions, like abolishing the death penalty, would never be reached otherwise,“ said Kuktoraitė.

According to Kuktoraitė, the experience of Western societies shows that the progress of LGBT rights is achieved through political leadership, and that society gradually accepts the guidelines defined in the law.

„We did not rely on majority consensus then, which is why we enjoy the protection of our rights now. I hope Lithuania has political leaders who will take important human rights decisions without aiming at pleasing the electorate,“ said Kuktoraitė.

Some Members of the LGBT Community Do Not See a Future in Lithuania

According to Kuktoraitė, people under the age of 29 are relatively more tolerant and more liberal in terms of values towards members of the LGBT community.

„This generation grew up in a free Lithuania, they travel, and consume Western content on the Internet,“ she points out.