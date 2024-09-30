Rally car hits crowd in Utena, killing one

At around 9.47 p.m. on Friday on Papievių Street, during the race Samsonas Rally Utena 24, a Latvian citizen born in 1987appeared to have lost control of his Ford Focus racing car in a turn and ran off the road, hitting the crowd standing on the roadside, according to the Police Department
A man born in 2022 was killed on scene and other 14 people sustained different injuries. They were hospitalised or given outpatient treatment.
„Ten men, three women and one minor were injured in the crash,“ said Asta Šuminienė, head of communication at Utena County Chief Police Commissariat, told ELTA.
A pre-trial investigation has been opened into manslaughter.
The Lithuanian Automobile Sport Federation said it is investigating the incident.
„The rally community and the organisers of the rally convey their deepest condolences to the victims and their families of this tragic accident. We wish the injured s a speedy recovery and we mourn with families of the deceased,“ the organisation wrote on Facebook.