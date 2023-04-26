Lithuania’s solo rower crosses Atlantic Ocean after 4 months at sea

Traveller and vlogger Valujavičius set out across the Atlantic from Ayamonte, Spain, on 26 December 2022. His journey lasted for 120 days before he reached his destination, Miami, Florida.

He intended to break the record and cross the ocean rowing solo in 110 days. Unfortunately, poor weather prevented him from setting a new record.

Valujavičius’ journey across the Atlantic on the boat Lituanica was dedicated to commemorating the 90th anniversary of the flight of Lithuanian aviators Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas, who flew across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States in 1933 with their plane Bellanca CH-300 named Lituanica.

President Gitanas Nausėda congratulated Valujavičius after he accomplished his feat. “The power of will and determination defeats even oceans. After 90 years Lituanica again courageously overcame the Atlantic,” he wrote on Facebook.