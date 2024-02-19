Lithuania’s Meilutytė wins gold at World Aquatics Championships in Doha

Meilutytė became the world champion in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke final. Her time was 29.40 seconds.
Lithuanian swimmer Rūta Meilutytė on Sunday won the gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar.
Meilutytė became the world champion in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke final. Her time was 29.40 seconds.
It was the third title for the Lithuanian swimmer in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke. Meilutyte previously claimed gold in 2023 and 2022.