Lithuania must win a medal after beating USA this year: team analysis for the quarterfinals

There have only been three times in Lithuanian history when they have beaten the juggernaut of team USA , the last time was almost 20 years ago. At that time, Šarunas Jasikevičius almost single-handedly willed his team to victory with late game heroics, a flurry of three pointers off the dribble very much like Ant was doing in this one. It was very much a moral victory for Lithuania only, not leading to a medal. That particular year at the 2004 Olympics, Lithuania missed out on the prize having won three bronze medals in the prior three Olympic Games in a row. I would very much like for history to not repeat itself this time around. Yes, besting USA is a great feeling to be sure, but let’s follow up with a shiny medal to take home! I believe we will and here’s why.

In this matchup, Lithuania was team-oriented as they usually are while team USA played isolation ball, where each individual player tried to beat their man one on one. As a basketball coach, you always want to see the beauty of playing together as a team instead of treating the sport like pick up basketball at the YMCA. Of course you had fantastic individual performances from American NBA stars like Anthony Edwards or “Ant”, who went insane and dropped 35 points, but for team LT the hot hand and the open man were the star players. This is why bench players like Vaidas Kariniauskas, Eimantas Bendžius and Tomas Dimša all had fantastic games for LIthuania, because the team winning is the most important thing in our culture, individual stats take a backseat.

In addition to these key cogs you’ve got everyone else on the squad, none of whom most casual LT fans had even heard of before like Eimantas Bendžius, Tomas Dimša, Tadas Seskeris and Vaidas Kariniauskas. They have all stepped up to the plate and delivered and we will definitely be seeing them on future teams! Their three point shooting ability is something that Lithuania has not been well known for in recent years. These are the guys we always needed as a supporting cast however to be putting up points on opponents quickly and earning minutes by playing that relentless defense we all know and love from team Lithuania.

The final fulfilled roles on this team are not always the most obvious but intangible ones like great coaching, an unbelievable fan base of support and the chip on the shoulder after being disrespected by not making anyone’s top 10 list among tournament teams. Coach Maksvytis was always someone I myself thought was a good coach, just not someone who was capable of adaptation and change the way a Šarunas Jasikevičius would be. I honestly never thought coach Maksvytis would be willing to build a game plan based on the uptempo running and gunning, but he would stick with the old school grit and grind of the slower paced, former Lithuanian teams which haven’t gone far lately. I guess he is proving me wrong this year and I’m definitely glad to see that. If we are standing on the medal podium at the end of this I will eat a 7 course meal of crow and admit I was wrong as I lobby for a contract extension for this guy!