The Alekna family now has two of the three best men’s discus throwers in history, with two-time Olympic champion Virgilijus Alekna – the father of Mykolas – now placed third on the world all-time list with his 73.88m from 2000, World Athletics reports.
Alekna sets world record in discuss throw
Elta EN
PHOTO:
Lithuanian athlete Mykolas Alekna has broken the long-standing men’s record as he threw discuss 74.35 m on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series. The earlier record was 74.08 m set by Germany’s Jurgen Schult in 1986.