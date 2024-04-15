Alekna sets world record in discuss throw

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Mykolas Alekna
Mykolas Alekna
PHOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Lithuanian athlete Mykolas Alekna has broken the long-standing men’s record as he threw discuss 74.35 m on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series. The earlier record was 74.08 m set by Germany’s Jurgen Schult in 1986.

The Alekna family now has two of the three best men’s discus throwers in history, with two-time Olympic champion Virgilijus Alekna – the father of Mykolas – now placed third on the world all-time list with his 73.88m from 2000, World Athletics reports.

