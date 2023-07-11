7 house plants for scent and wellbeing

Your choice of houseplant depends on how much space, time, and money you’re willing to invest in your new acquisition. However, the following plants not only have characteristics that aid in stress relief, but are easy to care for too:

And although not everyone has access to a forest, park, or larger green area, it’s simple enough to pick up a houseplant from a garden centre or supermarket to bring some greenery into your home.

The Japanese principle of Shinrin-yoku, or ‘forest bathing’, maintains that spending time in natural environments is beneficial for health, and it’s not just hearsay. Studies have proved that walking through a forest for just 15 minutes a day substantially lowers blood pressure and the stress hormone cortisol when compared with walking through an urban area.

Interested in this, experts at UK Therapy Rooms sought to collate five of the best houseplants to aid in emotional wellbeing and lowered stress levels. These houseplants are proven to reduce stress and improve your mental wellbeing.

1. Lavender

Famed for its dreamy scent, Lavender is the ideal plant to have in your bedroom, as its benefits include not only stress relief but improved sleep too. Lavender is remarkably easy to grow, and when placed in a sunny spot (a windowsill is perfect) its flowers will bloom in late spring and provide colour and scent all through the summer months. Lavender isn’t just visually appealing either, the flowers can be cut and used in a herbal tea to wind-down before sleeping.

2. Mint

Another herb that produces a distinctive scent, this cheerfully green and bushy plant has been proven to increase alertness and enhance short-term memory. Mint is best kept in your kitchen, but not just to brighten up the space. Much like lavender the leaves can be used in a relaxing herbal tea blend, but also in a refreshing mojito mock or cocktail!

3. Chamomile