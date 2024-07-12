Will Table Salt Consumption Cause More Than One Billion Deaths by 2030?

CLAIM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that table salt consumption will cause more than one billion deaths by 2030 (HERE).

VERDICT

It is not true. Although the World Health Organisation encourages member countries to reduce salt consumption, it has never projected such an alarming number of deaths.

LIE DETECTOR’S COMMENTARY

Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation compiled and presented the first-ever global report on reducing sodium intake. Its findings reveal that the world is failing at achieving the goal to reduce sodium consumption by 30% by 2025.