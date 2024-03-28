Is it true that Zelenska‘s Foundation is involved in child trafficking?

The news portal “The Intel Drop”, disseminating false information and Kremlin propaganda, gave special attention to this this story: on 5th of November, it published an in-depth article featuring photos of the Ukrainian First Lady, discussing the journalistic investigation conducted by an unknown French journalist Robert Schmidt. Schmidt claimed that during this particular investigation the initial links of the foundation to child traffickers were established. The fictitious journalist allegedly obtained this information from a former driver of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, who provided him with a list of children sold, routes and addresses allegedly proving the fact of child trafficking. The article also contained an anonymous testimony in French, alleging the foundation regularly sent children to France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Additionally, for a few seconds, a list of children is shown on the screen, though it is not possible to grasp any relevant information.