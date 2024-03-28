Is it true that Spain decriminalized bestiality?

The issue in question is related to the amendment of Article 337 of the Spanish Penal Code, which currently provides for the punishment for “sexual exploitation of animals”. In the amendment wording is changed to “acts of a sexual nature which result in injury of an animal to such an extent that intervention by a veterinarian is needed”.

The fact that the proposed amendment does not specifically state that all sexual acts with animals should be criminalised, but only those that physically harm animals, has been presented as allegedly clear evidence that Spain is decriminalising zoophilia. However, it is worth noting that neither the old nor the new legislation used the word “bestiality” or “zoophilia” in Spanish. Sources from the Spanish Ministry of Social Affairs have defended the new wording of the Penal Code to the media because, according to them, the only legislation in force, which was adopted in 2015, only penalised the “sexual exploitation” of animals, which could be interpreted as sexual exploitation only for instances involving financial gain.