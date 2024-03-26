Has Klaus Schwab‘s daughter threatened with permanent climate restrictions?

The article, which contains some quotes by Nicole Schwab, also follows this trend. The headline of the article repeats the same idea, allegedly introduced by Schwab's daughter, that “permanent restrictions related to climate change are coming, whether you like it or not", but the text itself does not provide any evidence or an original quote supporting this claim. The article is based on a few seconds of accompanying video footage of Nicole Schwab’s speaking. Her quotes, without any objective context, are freely interpreted to convey the beliefs of the article’s author.

In the 50 seconds video Nicole Schwab did not discuss neither climate change nor associated looming restrictions – she did not utter the mentioned phrase at all. The expert was just saying that: “This (COVID) crisis has shown us that, first of all, things can shift very rapidly when we put our minds to it and when we feel the immediate emergency to our livelihoods. And secondly, the system, I mean, you mentioned it earlier, that we had before, is not sustainable. Thus, I see it as a tremendous opportunity to really to have this great reset and use these huge flows, you know, of money, to use the increased levers that policy makers have today in a way that was not possible before to create a change that is not incremental but that we can look back and we can say this is the moment where we really started to position, you know, nature at the core of the economy”.