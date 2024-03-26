Has Klaus Schwab‘s daughter threatened with permanent climate restrictions?

Claims:
Nicole Schwab has threatened with upcoming permanent climate restrictions whether people like it or not.
Verdict:
This is not true. The quote attributed to Nicole Schwab is false, she never said anything like that. The quote is taken from one American news portal notoriously known for spreading fake news. The portal took advantage from the video of Nicole Schwab taken from 2020 discussion where she discussed the ideas of The Great Reset. During the discussion, the topic of restrictions relating to climate change was not covered.
„Lie Detector“ Commentary:
There is a claim circulating on the Internet that Klaus Schwab's daughter, Nicole Schwab, has publicly threatened that people will have to accept permanent restrictions related to climate change whether they like it or not. The person who made such claims in Lithuanian failed to reveal original source of the information, but after translating a few of his phrases from Lithuanian into English, “Lie Detector” found that the claims were taken from an article published on 30 July by The People’s Voice.
The website The People’s Voice used to be called “Newspunch” and was known for spreading disinformation. “Media Bias”, an independent media monitoring organisation, rates its content as highly unreliable – it publishes biased news, promotes conspiracy theories and use dubious sources.
The article, which contains some quotes by Nicole Schwab, also follows this trend. The headline of the article repeats the same idea, allegedly introduced by Schwab's daughter, that “permanent restrictions related to climate change are coming, whether you like it or not", but the text itself does not provide any evidence or an original quote supporting this claim. The article is based on a few seconds of accompanying video footage of Nicole Schwab’s speaking. Her quotes, without any objective context, are freely interpreted to convey the beliefs of the article’s author.
In the 50 seconds video Nicole Schwab did not discuss neither climate change nor associated looming restrictions – she did not utter the mentioned phrase at all. The expert was just saying that: “This (COVID) crisis has shown us that, first of all, things can shift very rapidly when we put our minds to it and when we feel the immediate emergency to our livelihoods. And secondly, the system, I mean, you mentioned it earlier, that we had before, is not sustainable. Thus, I see it as a tremendous opportunity to really to have this great reset and use these huge flows, you know, of money, to use the increased levers that policy makers have today in a way that was not possible before to create a change that is not incremental but that we can look back and we can say this is the moment where we really started to position, you know, nature at the core of the economy”.
These comments were made by Nicole Schwab when on June 2020 in Switzerland she was attending the discussion The Urgency of a Global Green Transition. The expert discussed the ideas of the Great Reset. The Great Reset is an economy recovery plan drawn up by the World Economic Forum, it is also discussed in the book by Klaus Schwab that goes with the same title.
Its proposals are based on the urgent need to make significant changes after the pandemic that has exposed many weaknesses in the current system, but which can also can be seen as an opportunity to change the way we are living: by tackling unemployment, encouraging youth participation, reforming fiscal policy and supporting sustainable infrastructure projects.
While the Great Reset often refers to reducing fossil fuel consumption and choosing more sustainable lifestyle, in the debate, Nicole Schwab mentions only one environmentally related initiative: regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture comprises sustainable farming methods aimed at microbiology, improving soil conditions, humus content and resistance to diseases, pests and adverse conditions, with a focus on crop rotation, biodiversity, seedless technologies, sustainable and precise fertilisation (here). A longer video excerpt from the same debate in which Nicole Schwab discusses these issues can be found here.
Sources:
The Urgency of a Global Green Transition - with Nicole Schwab
The Great Reset
Now is the time for a 'great reset'
What is regenerative agriculture?
Ar tvarus ūkininkavimas gali būti pelningas?
The People’s Voice (Newspunch) – Bias and Credibilty