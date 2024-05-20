Do heaters installed all over the world cause the climate crisis and cancer?

„We hope people will understand the science we do here. We hope to show people that it is not capable of mind control and not capable of weather control and all the other things it’s been accused of,“ said Sue Mitchell of the University of Alaska ( here ).

Previously, HAARP has been conducted by the United States military. The U.S. military has been interested in the ionosphere because this portion of the atmosphere plays an important role in transmitting radio signals. HAARP was later transferred to the University of Alaska, where it is also used for ionospheric research (here). Weather is part of the lower atmosphere (troposphere), thus HAARP does not affect this layer in any way. It is also impossible for HAARP to affect human body or cause cancer (here, here and here).