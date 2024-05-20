Do heaters installed all over the world cause the climate crisis and cancer?

CLAIMS
HAARPs, the most powerful ionospheric heaters, are claimed to be used to modify the weather, cause climate change, and induce a range of health conditions and diseases, including cancer.
VERDICT
This is not true. HAARP (the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) scientific instruments cannot affect the weather, the climate, or people’s health.
LIE DETECTOR’S COMMENTARY
The post falsely claims that every country has „heaters“ (HAARP) that are changing the weather and causing the climate crisis. It also asserts that the low-frequency waves they generate affect the human body, even causing cancer.
HAARP and its transmitters have led to a better understanding of the processes happening in the upper atmosphere, but also produced some conspiracy theories. For example, HAARP installations have been blamed for changing the weather, causing earthquakes, and inducing ill health and diseases. However, scientist have explained that these theories are false, and conspiracy theorists have never produced any evidence. The public has even been invited to visit HAARP to find out more about its activities.
„We hope people will understand the science we do here. We hope to show people that it is not capable of mind control and not capable of weather control and all the other things it’s been accused of,“ said Sue Mitchell of the University of Alaska (here).
Previously, HAARP has been conducted by the United States military. The U.S. military has been interested in the ionosphere because this portion of the atmosphere plays an important role in transmitting radio signals. HAARP was later transferred to the University of Alaska, where it is also used for ionospheric research (here). Weather is part of the lower atmosphere (troposphere), thus HAARP does not affect this layer in any way. It is also impossible for HAARP to affect human body or cause cancer (here, here and here).
Climate change is caused by human activity, mainly the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas), which releases greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide, methane, and other gases) into the atmosphere. When these gases build up too much, as is happening now, they trap the Sun’s heat. As a result, the Earth’s climate is warming at an accelerating rate. This is a scientific fact, proven by a wealth of scientific data (here and here).
One more important thing to mention is that the post in social media does not provide any evidence for the claims made. It alleges that „heaters“ are supposedly being built all over the world but provides no sources, just a picture as an illustration. Therefore, it can be concluded that the post contains false information.
