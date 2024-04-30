Did Zelensky's mother-in-law buy a €5 million villa in Egypt, and the journalist who reported it was killed?

The first fact proving that this story is untrue is that such false claims are identical to other stories fabricated by the Kremlin. “Lie Detector” has already written about fictional stories that share the same narrative of luxury spending. For example, Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has been falsely accused of buying luxury “Cartier” jewellery, while Zelensky himself has been falsely condemned for buying two expensive yachts and the villa of the former Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. These stories share similarities not only in almost identical subject matter but also in the pattern of their escalation: mysterious individuals claiming to be witnesses or investigators share scandalous information on empty social media accounts, which are then shared by Russian, and often African, news portals. The message is then spread by social media accounts with clear pro-Russian bias. In the videos, individuals claiming to be witnesses present evidence in the form of documents, in which important information is often blacked out and whose authenticity is contradicted by different fonts, dates, and the absence of signatures or stamps.