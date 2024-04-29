Did Zelensky really buy two luxury yachts worth €70 million?

The posts circulating on social media, alleging that the Ukrainian President enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and has even bought two yachts costing €70 million, are backed up by evidence such as screenshots of portal articles and videos. One of these videos has been viewed 1,500 times on Facebook.

It is untrue. Neither of the yachts mentioned in the false reports has been sold to anyone. This has been confirmed by statements from the companies selling them and by official websites. The news of Zelensky's purported luxury purchases has been widely circulated on pro-Kremlin websites and fake social network accounts. The intention behind these messages is to sway Western politicians into withdrawing their support for Ukraine .

Social media users who circulated the posts commented mockingly, saying, "And he has been so desperately begging other countries to donate their money for his war machine… How many drones, submachine guns, and other weapons could be bought with these euros? At the end of the day, that Zelensky is not such an innocent patriot of his country."

The publications refer to the names of the yachts Zelensky allegedly has bought – "Lucky Me" and "My Legacy".

An Internet search on these names provides more information about the yachts and reveals that these luxury vessels not only do not belong to Zelensky but have not yet been sold to anyone.