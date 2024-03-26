Did the UN Charter grant Russia the right to attack countries under the pretext of fighting Nazism?

3. The agreement or agreements shall be negotiated as soon as possible on the initiative of the Security Council. They shall be concluded between the Security Council and Members or between the Security Council and groups of Members and shall be subject to ratification by the signatory states in accordance with their respective constitutional processes.”

Thus, neither Article 106 nor Article 107 does refer to the power granted to Russia to eradicate Nazism in other sovereign countries. The right to use armed force against another state without consulting the UN is provided for in Article 51 of the Charter, but only in the case of a country defending itself against an attack by another state (Article 51”: “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security”.