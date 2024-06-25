Are Amish children the healthiest in the world?

Fake news is being spread about a supposed new study whose authors claim that Amish children do not suffer from chronic illnesses. According to them, this should change America’s attitude towards vaccination. „The Amish people, who reject modern medicine and pharmaceutical drugs available to the rest of America, are officially the healthiest people in the country. What makes them so and what can we learn from it? [...] A study by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) found that Amish communities have an incredible 90 times lower COVID death rate compared to the rest of the fully vaccinated, mask-wearing, and closed America,“ one article in Lithuanian reads.