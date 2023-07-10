To Lithuania, Albanian student brought olive oil and honey

“I was mainly interested in engineering study programmes, and aviation engineering is something that not many of my peers think about. I always liked to do something different from others,” says Deivid.

KTU was the first and only choice that Deivid was considering for his studies abroad. The University’s name came up in the search, while he was looking for engineering studies. He got admitted, then was offered a full scholarship, and looked no further.

Deivid does not mind, though – he studies together with international and local students and has enough friends and activities at and outside the University.

“I have many friends, and we often hang out with people from my course,” said Mico with a smile, admitting, however, that he has experienced the coolness, usually attributed to Lithuanians.

Now, at the end of his first year at KTU, Deivid says that he loves Kaunas for its greenery, but misses the food and weather typical to his home, the seaside city of Vlorë.

However, after graduating with a bachelor’s a young engineer considers taking a few years’ break to pursue a career in Lithuania or elsewhere in Europe, and then coming back to study for a master’s.

Although he prefers not to think too far into the future, Deivid is sure that his studies will fit into his career plans. Maybe not at home, as the aviation industry is not much developed in Albania.

“I love the way most teachers teach here – I find it easy to understand, and this is very different from the old-school teaching methodology that we have at home. Also, what I find especially great is the inclusion of digital technologies in certain subjects. It makes very much sense, as in the future, the majority of calculations will be made by computer rather than a human brain,” says Mico.

So far, he is happy with the choice. Although, in the first year, the BSc Aviation Engineering curriculum is concentrating on common engineering subjects, Deivid has already found certain topics that are of particular interest to him.

Living in Kaunas, in a month he spends less than he would spend at home, which was also a very pleasant surprise.

“I came here with my father and he was left speechless with the efficiency and cleanliness of public transport, especially trains. This level we didn’t expect. Also, I love the student discounts for travelling, they are very helpful,” says Deivid.

He arrived in Lithuania knowing only that such a country exists, and the name of its capital. Expecting to see a country, which is in a way similar to his native post-communist Albania, Mico was taken aback by how different we are.

“My parents were sceptical about me going abroad – firstly, because of economic reasons, and secondly – because I was going to be alone in a faraway place, and they were worried. However, studying at home was not an option for me,” says Deivid.

How much his study choice was influenced by the fact that KTU offered a scholarship? This was very important, says Deivid, whose parents could not have afforded his studying abroad.

“And I live a decent, very good life,” says a KTU student from Albania with a smile.

In his free time, Deivid likes to play pool, table tennis and other games at Student Leisure Centre in his dorm, and now, once the weather became warm and beautiful, he often takes strolls in the nearby park, Ąžuolynas.

“Kaunas is very green, and I love it,” Deivid repeats from time to time and says that he plans to visit more of the sites in the city and around the country. So far, he has been to Trakai, which he thought was an amazing place.

From home, misses food and good weather

Cold weather and Lithuanian cuisine are the aspects of his life in Kaunas that Deivid hasn’t learned to appreciate yet.

“In winter, it was very, very cold for me here. And, as far as I understood, this wasn’t even the coldest winter! However, in temperature and daylight terms, there was a huge difference from home for me,” says Mico, admitting that he spent most of the days indoors in winter as it was too cold to go out.

