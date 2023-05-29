Student from Ghana Has Harnessed Power of Positivity

Accra is the capital city. It’s very very busy and overcrowded. The best of everything is in Accra - the best stores, the best schools, etc. Here I noticed that life is much more peaceful. Things are very well organised in Vilnius from the traffic signals in the streets, to public transportation and home life. In Ghana it is a bit more chaotic. Drivers don’t always stop at the crosswalk to let pedestrians cross in Ghana. If there are no cars in the street and the light is still red, pedestrians tend to cross in Ghana. Here people are more orderly.

I didn’t know anything. I had also applied to study in universities in Canada and France. I was accepted in Vilnius and this is where I am now. My friends came to Vilnius for studies in January. It took me longer to arrive in Vilnius because I had to get a visa.

There are a lot of opportunities here in Lithuania. I came to Vilnius to study Psychology . I am majoring in Psychology. A lot of African people would like to come to Europe to get a job. I myself never expected to be here. When I was told I could go for studies to Europe, I thought that it was a joke. Then I grabbed the opportunity. I always thought I would go abroad when I was about 30 years old, when I earned some money. As you see, it happened much sooner. I am just so happy here. I also want to learn Lithuanian language.

What other differences did you notice?

People in Ghana are superstitious. This is especially prevalent in communities of less educated people. The youth of Ghana are more fully immersed in European culture - the songs, music for example. It seems that people from Africa know more about Europe than the average European about Africa. I am surprised by Lithuania’s high suicide rate. Also, I was surprised by the number of people that go to see a psychiatrist for their problems. In Ghana, we have close family ties and talk to family members or friends about our problems

What surprised you?

I was shocked that you can go walk in the woods in Vilnius. In Ghana, the forests are bushy and there may be snakes, so you can’t walk there. The forest is also a very noisy place in Ghana. There are a variety of animals there. One time I was almost bitten by a snake in a forest in Ghana.

You are always smiling and very positive. How do you manage to stay so optimistic?