KTU PhD student from Zimbabwe: I feel safer in Lithuania than anywhere else

Fallon did not experience culture shock upon arriving in Lithuania, as she had already navigated that challenge during her study time in Northern Cyprus. "I believe that’s where I felt the biggest differences to my country, so when I eventually got to Lithuania, being in unfamiliar territory was pretty normal," explains the young professional.

Having lived here for more than 8 years, Fallon most appreciates the security Lithuania offers: "I feel the safest in this country than anywhere else I have ever travelled to". Fallon remains open to the idea of eventually returning to Zimbabwe but admits that the timing is still uncertain. "I will eventually go home, I’m sure, but when is yet to be seen," she says with a smile.