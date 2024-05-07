KTU IT students – coding is not all that there is

Pavlo Vilkhovyi, a Ukrainian studying informatics, agrees that computer science is multidisciplinary, so having a broad view of the world and the ability to apply creative skills in this area broadens the possibilities for these professionals.

Today, a specialist in software systems cannot be limited to template tasks and a broad knowledge of modern programming languages. According to Lukas, this profession requires a broader approach: “Programmers need to be creative, allowing them to look at problems from a different angle and to reduce the code of a 500-line program to just 100 lines.”

He believes that a career in IT requires interdisciplinarity and creativity – the skills that AI still lacks.

“AI can provide the guidelines that guide a programmer, but it won't create the program for them. Programming requires a person who can read the codes produced by robotic systems and understand what the AI is writing,” says Lukas Mieliauskas, a Software Systems student at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).

In computing and programming, as in many fields, patience, practice, and communication are important qualities. These qualities can be developed in many ways, and to develop his communication skills, Lukas, a student of Software Systems, joined the university theatre studio “44”. According to him, theatre not only gives you a better understanding of yourself but also provides with many other lessons and skills that are useful off-stage.

“I am currently focusing my time on mobile app development, as I believe my future lies in mobile app development,” says Vilkhovyi.

Given the need for different competencies in IT, Pavlo never stops improving his skills and keeps learning different programming languages such as Java, React Native, Cypress and Dart.

“Acting in theatre allows me to become more aware of my emotions, to develop more fluent oratorical skills and to express myself more clearly and interestingly. These are just some of the qualities that can be useful in my future career – directly and indirectly,” says Mieliauskas.

In theatre, Lukas mostly enjoys the possibility to empathise with another person.

“This is how I can distance myself from ‘Lukas’ and become somebody different. Moreover, on stage I don’t feel fear – rather a pleasant excitement that I can’t find anywhere else,” he says.

Pavlo is pursuing another hobby that requires diligence – origami – to develop patience.

“When I was a child, I got a big book about origami from my dad. That was the first step towards my hobby,” remembers a student from Ukraine.