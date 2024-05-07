KTU IT students – coding is not all that there is

“AI can provide the guidelines that guide a programmer, but it won't create the program for them. Programming requires a person who can read the codes produced by robotic systems and understand what the AI is writing,” says Lukas Mieliauskas, a Software Systems student at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).
He believes that a career in IT requires interdisciplinarity and creativity – the skills that AI still lacks.
Today, a specialist in software systems cannot be limited to template tasks and a broad knowledge of modern programming languages. According to Lukas, this profession requires a broader approach: “Programmers need to be creative, allowing them to look at problems from a different angle and to reduce the code of a 500-line program to just 100 lines.”
Pavlo Vilkhovyi, a Ukrainian studying informatics, agrees that computer science is multidisciplinary, so having a broad view of the world and the ability to apply creative skills in this area broadens the possibilities for these professionals.
Given the need for different competencies in IT, Pavlo never stops improving his skills and keeps learning different programming languages such as Java, React Native, Cypress and Dart.
“I am currently focusing my time on mobile app development, as I believe my future lies in mobile app development,” says Vilkhovyi.
Unusual hobbies of computer scientists – theatre and origami
In computing and programming, as in many fields, patience, practice, and communication are important qualities. These qualities can be developed in many ways, and to develop his communication skills, Lukas, a student of Software Systems, joined the university theatre studio “44”. According to him, theatre not only gives you a better understanding of yourself but also provides with many other lessons and skills that are useful off-stage.
“Acting in theatre allows me to become more aware of my emotions, to develop more fluent oratorical skills and to express myself more clearly and interestingly. These are just some of the qualities that can be useful in my future career – directly and indirectly,” says Mieliauskas.
In theatre, Lukas mostly enjoys the possibility to empathise with another person.
“This is how I can distance myself from ‘Lukas’ and become somebody different. Moreover, on stage I don’t feel fear – rather a pleasant excitement that I can’t find anywhere else,” he says.
Pavlo is pursuing another hobby that requires diligence – origami – to develop patience.
“When I was a child, I got a big book about origami from my dad. That was the first step towards my hobby,” remembers a student from Ukraine.
At first, he practiced by trying to fold out every shape or animal in the book. Day by day, he grew to like this activity more and more and became proficient at making several types of roses, dogs, birds, catapults and even bracelets.
“It’s hard at first, a lot of paper gets messed up, but the first time you get a perfect swan, it’s an amazing feeling. I believe that the patience and practice I have developed while creating origami can be useful for my future career. It’s just that in fields where everything is new to me, I need a little bit of these qualities,” says Pavlo with a smile.
Opportunities abroad
As stated in press release, coming from Ukraine, Vilkhovyi has already had experience in another country, as he went on study exchange to Czech Republic. What surprised him most, was the grading system.
“In Kaunas, I had to submit a certain amount of laboratory work before my final exam. Whereas in the Czech Republic, I only remember one team project I did,” says Pavlo.
As he says, both in the Czech Republic and Lithuania, universities offer very interesting study programmes with professionals in their fields possessing unique teaching skills. When he had free time, Pavlo tried to explore the country, its culture and most of all its architecture. The Czech Republic surprised Pavlo with its pace of life.
“I studied in Brno, so the city was always full of fun, life and interesting people,” says the student.
Although Pavlo’s colleague Mieliauskas has not yet travelled abroad to gain experience, he is currently studying Spanish and hopes that his knowledge of the language will help him to make contacts abroad in the future.
“My current goal is to learn a foreign language and apply it in my work practice. Spanish is a very popular language in the world, so it has many practical applications. I am interested in Mexico and I am keen to learn the country’s specific dialect and jargon,” says Lukas.
Lukas points out that Spanish is sonorous and melodious, and what distinguishes it from Lithuanian is its expressiveness.
“I’m surprised how many similarities there are between the two languages because they use similar constructions in sentences and words,” he says.
A supportive environment and help in the toughest moments
When asked about choosing a study programme and a country, the Ukrainian student says that Lithuania and Kaunas impressed him with a friendly and easy-going community.
“In Lithuania, I was greeted by friendly people and I easily made friends at university. I know that I can always count on the support of other students and lecturers. They help me even in the most difficult situations, and the most impressive thing is the Lithuanian support,” says the informatics student.
However, Pavlo has not yet decided whether he will stay in Kaunas after his studies, but he does not hide the fact that it is his studies in Lithuania that have given him the most opportunities.
“I know that I will choose the best option, whether here or abroad. I am happy that everything I have learnt in Lithuania I will be able to apply in the future,” says the student from Ukraine.
He believes that it doesn’t matter where a person studies computer science, it’s all about how he or she feels while studying.
“I think that the main goal of a university is not only to provide knowledge but also to teach the students how to learn, how to improve and how to deal with information when you find it,” says Pavlo Vilkhovyi.
Mieliauskas believes that he’ll stay in Kaunas after graduation. He likes Kaunas as life is very comfortable here, from public transport to shopping centres – everything is conveniently close and accessible.
“When choosing a university, it was of course important that KTU has one of the best IT programmes in Lithuania. On the other hand, if you want a compact, cosy city with a well-developed public transport infrastructure, you won’t want to miss out on Kaunas,” says Lukas.
Want to fulfil your dreams? It all starts with the right studies. Admissions to Kaunas University of Technology are open. Choose your programme and apply by June 30, 2024.