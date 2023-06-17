Bangladeshi Left a High-Paying Job in Dhaka to Pursue Digital Marketing Studies in Vilnius

– Why did you decide to come to Vilnius?

– I was looking for a university in Europe for Bachelor’s Degree studies in Digital Marketing. I went online and found a university in Vilnius – MRU. I had considered universities in Germany, Italy and Poland, but I chose to study at MRU in the end. It had a Bachelor’s Degree programme that was most suitable for me. They were also quick to answer my queries about admission and applying to the Bachelor’s Degree programme.

– What did you know about Lithuania and Vilnius before coming here?

– I come from one of the world’s largest cities – Dhaka (22-mil people). Not many people there have heard of Lithuania. I was no exception. I knew nothing about this country before coming here for studies. I decided to come here, after I discovered that it was an affordable place to live.

– You had a high-paying job in Dhaka. Wasn’t it difficult to leave not only a lucrative job, but also your wife and come to Vilnius?