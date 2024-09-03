Kaunas as a Sense. Slow Tourism Ideas

Slowing down the city tempo

Shinrin yoku is the ancient Japanese relaxation process, also called forest bathing, which has become increasingly common in the last few years – especially during the pandemic, when people realised the benefits and advantages of nature. You won’t need a swimsuit, though – the baths are waterless, and the ‘water’ one would imagine is the greenery around you. This meditation-like practice in the woods or the park activates the senses and brings the mind and attention to the present moment. You can experiment on your own, or you can book a session with a nature therapy guide. After all, you can study nature therapy at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences in Kaunas.