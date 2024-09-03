Get the Gems of Kaunas: A Guide to the Most Beautiful Sights and Unforgettable Experiences

For your convenience, we have selected the most popular places in Kaunas – from centuries-old historical sites to ultra-modern futuristic projects. You will never run out of energy and good spirits as you can choose from a wide range of cafés making delicious breakfasts, restaurants offering gourmet experiences and bars serving the tastiest cocktails.
If you decide to give your car a break, consider a walk or a bike ride – the pedestrian and cycling paths in Kaunas wind along the most picturesque routes, where tranquil parks and green spaces blend seamlessly into the modern rhythm of the ever-vibrant city.
For more #kaunastic ideas, please explore the digital maps or discover the highlights of Kaunas during organised sightseeing tours.
Landmarks / Tourist attractions
• Kaunas Castle and Santakos Park
The castle tower, built in the 14th century and contemplating the magnificent history of Kaunas, is the starting point for many to get to know the city. Walking further towards the Santakos Park and the confluence of the Nemunas and the Neris, you will feel the romantic element of history – it is believed that in the embrace of the two rivers everything started.
At different times, the most important building in the city housed a variety of institutions – from a prison to a university’s department for studies of architecture. Now, the recently renovated Town Hall is again among the top visited places in Kaunas. Obviously, the most important attraction is the masterfully designed and comprehensive exhibition about the nature of the city of Kaunas. Located in the Town Hall, the museum offers 19 exhibit spaces that explain what a city is anyway and what kind of a city Kaunas is. In 2025, the White Hall and other premises will once again be available for the traditional registering of marriage. What is more, the Town Hall offers the services of tourist information professionals. They will gladly advise you what to see, visit, or taste in the city.
It is the place where the famous Lithuanian painter and composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis escaped from his exhibition to see the breathtaking view of the Old Town together with Sofia, his wife-to-be. How about you? Cross the Aleksotas Bridge and take a ride on the historic funicular up to the observation platform to enjoy the view and sometimes the music as young talents are studying nearby.
You can spend all your day here! Take notes: a nourishing brunch at Holy Donut (all day long!), an in depth exploration of the Historical Presidential Palace of the Republic of Lithuania, passerby-watching from the patio of one of a dozen cafés, buildings reminiscent of the Hanseatic times, a hunt for souvenirs, museums, pubs and galleries hidden in the surrounding lanes, street art, the Kaunas Cathedral, the Town Hall, music in the courtyard of OLDMAN Kaunas behind it, and more!
Vytenis Jakas, an artist who moved into a house here more than a decade ago, noticed that his neighbours were alienated and had forgotten the shared past of the courtyard. When Jakas started adding pictures of Jewish families, who used to live here, to the walls of the buildings, he received a great deal of support, and the courtyard is now open to everyone, still being updated with new artistic accents.
Have a coffee or juice at one of the trendy spots by the St. Michael, the Archangel (Garrison) Church (also known as Soboras) and make your way along one of the longest pedestrian streets in the region. For more than a hundred years, the street has borne the name of Liberty, even though its history dates back to tzarist times. Today, on or near Laisvės Avenue, you’ll find the main theatres, Michelin Guide restaurants, all kinds of coffee, trendy shopping and the most stylish Kaunas residents and their pets.
• Science Island
Before it even opened, this unique science museum is already one of the most „instagrammable“ places in Kaunas. No wonder, as the ultra-modern shapes of the building, which seems to have naturally emerged from the island of Nemunas, meet all the criteria for a beautiful shot. We can’t wait to dive into the exhibitions! And then we’ll probably go and settle on the island – it has basketball, it has a swimming pool and this science museum – what else would you need?
Continuing about basketball, now it is hard to imagine that 15 years ago there was no arena in Kaunas and all Žalgiris fans were struggling to find a place in the old Sports Hall. Nowadays, practically all Euroleague games are sold out well in advance, the green-and-white crowd is considered to be one of the strongest in Europe, and... Well, if you haven’t been to a Žalgiris game, you probably haven’t been to Kaunas either. Before or after a match, you can jump into the Olympic-size swimming pool right here, where our champions train.
One building, known as the crown of Kaunas modernism, and the two century-old museums are important not only for the city and the cultural community, but also for the statehood of Lithuania. In the first one, you will see the works of our great symbolist Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, as well as the heritage of Lithuanian folk masters, examples of modern art and regularly scheduled exhibitions. Vytautas the Great War Museum has hundreds of interesting things to explore, ranging from the authentic remains of the Lituanica aircraft (the first Lithuanian attempt to fly across the Atlantic which ended tragically) to a miniature partisan bunker. After the visit to both, stop for a rest at the vibrant Vienybės Square. You may even find yourself a concert – from jazz to carillon. Anything can happen.
The modernist church, a symbol of independent Lithuania, had to wait for its golden age, as seven decades passed between the construction and the consecration of the church. During the Soviet occupation, a radio factory operated in the unfinished building. After the restoration of independence, the church was returned to the people of faith. The basilica’s observation platform offers a 360-degree panoramic view of Kaunas, and this iconic place in Žaliakalnis can be reached from the city centre by a historic funicular in just a minute.
In September 2023, the world and Lithuania learned that Kaunas Modernism has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List! If you haven’t yet discovered this architectural and social phenomenon, we invite you to start with these two stops. These are private museums, founded by two entrepreneurs – Karolis Banys and Petras Gaidamavičius. Thousands of visitors to the Art Deco Museum and the Amsterdam School Museum are grateful to them for their heartfelt initiative, in-depth insight and the authentic experience of the immersive tours.
The largest and oldest zoo in Lithuania has just been fundamentally renovated. Now it’s not just home to exotic animals, but also to the flora kingdom that creates an impression of a desert or jungle. It will appeal to both children and adults.
The century-old garden is set in an old manor house – that alone is enough to make it worth visiting. Roses, tulips, dahlias, the „descendants“ of the Lithuanian ancient woods, an exotic conservatory – the Vytautas Magnus University Botanical Garden is alive all year round and delights with a different natural accent every month. When the weather is good, the Botanical Garden hosts music concerts of all genres, poetry readings and many other events (such as the Botanical Nights), where nature harmoniously merges with culture and art.
The most modern fort of the Kaunas Fortress, completed just before the First World War, has definitely been noticed by everyone travelling along the A1 motorway. It features an impressive monument to the victims of Nazism, erected in 1984 (sculptor Alfonsas Vincentas Ambraziūnas, architects Gediminas Baravykas and Vytautas Vielius, designer Kazys Morkūnas). You can also visit a spectacular installation by the world-renowned artist Christian Boltanski nearby and the museum’s exhibitions within the fort.
The Pažaislis Church and Convent Complex is one of the most impressive and beautiful masterpieces of late Baroque architecture in the Northeastern Europe. It is admired by architectural connoisseurs, pilgrims, writers, filmmakers and film stars alike. The convent, now under the care of and inhabited by the Congregation of Sisters of St. Casimir, houses the Museum of Religious Heritage and Monte Pacis hospitality complex, with its restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide. It is the venue for the main concerts of the Pažaislis Music Festival. What is more, the Pažaislis Church and Convent Complex was named the best filming location in Europe in 2020.
Places for gastronomic adventures
Coffee and something with it
The bakehouse with its exclusive and cosy interior offers freshly baked croissants, real New York-style cheesecake and options for light lunches. The bakehouse serves varietal coffee from Lithuanian roasters and values a friendly and close relationship with its customers, so you will always be met with a smile.
• Bundu
Here you can savour delicious handmade pastries, buy fresh natural sourdough bread, taste varietal coffee and tea and, once in a while, throw yourself into a crazy party with a bun in your hand, or the opposite, a soul-cleansing candlelight soiree. This place is open to everyone including your pets, of course.
A coffee shouldn’t be boring. It is a place with a unique interior decor and a character, a favourite of many who live and work nearby.
• Spurginė
An authentic doughnut shop on Laisvės Avenue, operating for decades, where time seems to have stopped. It might be a good history class for your kids!
If you went to Green Café every day, it would take a year to try all the available coffee varieties. 35 types of coffee and 10 preparation methods – do the math yourself!
You will always be asked what coffee beans you prefer and coffee will be kindly served in a ceramic cup instead of a paper one. Besides, the eco-friendly solutions are designed with a strong focus on the well-being of orangutans.
Tasty and filling
A favourite among families in Kaunas – healthy food and a variety of activities for everyone.
The restaurant, operating in a historic building on the banks of the Nemunas River, presents its essence in just a few words: „Knowledge AND feelings. Seasons AND emotions. Flavours AND memories“.
• Pelėdinė
This burger place juggles a short but very precise menu. Vegetarians fall in love with the pumpkin burger, others fall in love too. A special bar for puppies deserves its own praise. And the title, meaning an owl place, refers to the Owl Hill nearby.
• Talutti
The Talutti chain offers an endless selection of the world’s diverse flavours, and the dishes are not only delicious but also very good looking.
• Goodman
At the burger embassy, you can have fun by simply taking a seat at the smart table or playing the games the restaurant offers.
• Kuhne
Do you know the sound of fork falling on a plate? Nor do we. It has no time to fall there. Not in this hut of hunger fighters, which is most easily reached by the historic funicular.
• Ipanema
It is a family-run pizzeria in Panemunė – a picturesque part of Kaunas nestled along the Nemunas River, renowned as a charming resort destination during the interwar period. They bake pizzas, pour stories and sometimes even dance.
Restaurants
Enjoy the dishes inspired by monks’ secrets and made from locally grown produce as well as the beverages selected by experts. In 2024, the restaurant was included in the Michelin Guide.
If you long for your granny’s cooking, that’s the right place to go.
• Dia
The riches of Italian, French, Thai, Indian and other cuisines blend perfectly well here. So do all the elements of the decor. In 2024, the restaurant was included in the Michelin Guide.
Take your time, sit back, and enjoy what we are so proud of – the exquisite Lithuanian cuisine, featuring a wealth of national heritage products and dishes certified by the Culinary Heritage Foundation.
Modern European and Asian cuisine in a space inspired by the spirit of industrialism.
• Nüman
Located on the historic Nemuno Street, the restaurant is a perfect whole that blends the decor, the mood, the smells, the service, the attitude and, of course, the food. In 2024, the restaurant was included in the Michelin Guide and received the „Bib Gourmand“ label, confirming the excellent quality-price ratio.
A restaurant with unique cocktails and vinyl nights in the city centre.
Italian food and wine cafe.
Surrounded by the Oak Grove, this restaurant invites you to discover new tastes and to spend time as if you were in the countryside.
Another round! Spots for a drink (Bars & Pubs)
• Klimas
The vibrant interior, very bright for the Old Town, and Petras Klimas, an interwar diplomat, watching things closely. Legends abound in this bar, the newest of which are born out of new encounters matching the bliss that comes while sitting in the patio.
• Hop Doc
Oysters. Egg Benedict. Gourmet burgers. Or tuna burgers. Ribs. Fried pickles. No fried bread. And very attentive staff who will sense your wishes as soon as you walk in.
A gastrobar full of mythology and mysticism. Every inch of it has its own mystery and magic, the walls are covered with ceremonial tribal masks and headdresses and real miracles happen as soon as when food and drink come to the table.
• Bardakas
„Created by the extraordinary, for the extraordinary“, confidently declare representatives of the nightclub, which caters for the hungry stomachs of city dwellers at other times of the day. Applauds to the location – right in front of the former Kaunas central post office! P. S. You can dance on the table here.
• Republic
A thick syrup of what you would find in English and Irish pubs. With button-ripping snack offers and an army of taps. Most important sports matches are always on. Everyone knows that, by the way, so don’t forget to reserve a seat at the bar for the important matches to come.
A beer bar. They do care about the beverage culture in Lithuania, that is why this place is not just about drinking beer, but also about discussions and tastings, reflecting the seasons and focusing on local production as well as best imports.
Cider bar (and more) on Laisvės Avenue.
• Kultūra
A bar in a gallery and a gallery in a bar. Posters of key exhibitions, an electronic clock that never lies, staff coming up with the most unexpected solutions, gnocchi that tastes like a home-made meal, and a disco that can blast anytime. Sometimes even in the gallery’s cloakroom.
A casual space with fragments of history, where great food, an informal atmosphere and quality time come together.
Put Kaunas on your map, discover, explore and experience a Kaunastic time! For more tips and inspiration, see our website ww.visit.kaunas.lt