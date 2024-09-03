Get the Gems of Kaunas: A Guide to the Most Beautiful Sights and Unforgettable Experiences

Landmarks / Tourist attractions

The castle tower, built in the 14th century and contemplating the magnificent history of Kaunas, is the starting point for many to get to know the city. Walking further towards the Santakos Park and the confluence of the Nemunas and the Neris, you will feel the romantic element of history – it is believed that in the embrace of the two rivers everything started.

At different times, the most important building in the city housed a variety of institutions – from a prison to a university’s department for studies of architecture. Now, the recently renovated Town Hall is again among the top visited places in Kaunas. Obviously, the most important attraction is the masterfully designed and comprehensive exhibition about the nature of the city of Kaunas. Located in the Town Hall, the museum offers 19 exhibit spaces that explain what a city is anyway and what kind of a city Kaunas is. In 2025, the White Hall and other premises will once again be available for the traditional registering of marriage. What is more, the Town Hall offers the services of tourist information professionals. They will gladly advise you what to see, visit, or taste in the city.