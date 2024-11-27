Surprise at unexpected changes upon returning to Lithuania after more than 10 years

Various initiatives encouraging emigrants to build a future in Lithuania are also contributing to the changes. One of them is the Diaspora-Friendly Employer initiative, implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation together with partners, which aims to encourage Lithuanians abroad to choose further career opportunities in Lithuania and employers to hire Lithuanians living abroad or intending to return while they are still abroad.

A large part of those surveyed indicate that their considerations or decision to return are determined not only by homesickness and the desire to build a future in their home country but also by the changing social and economic situation, which involves growing careers, professional development opportunities, and increasing salaries.

Agnė Petkutė, who graduated from university in Lithuania and started a successful career in her homeland, left to live abroad 10 years ago – dreaming of realising her personal ambitions and gaining more experience in her professional field.

„The diaspora is an extremely valuable source of talent, significantly contributing to the growth and innovation of Lithuanian businesses. Therefore, we encourage employers to be open, create a favourable work environment, and use the experience and knowledge accumulated by Lithuanians abroad, which will strengthen not only businesses but also our economy,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

„Having spent a decade abroad, I realised a simple truth – if you want to achieve something, you have to do your best and be able to work anywhere. But the time came when I no longer saw the point of working for the good of another country and felt the need to give more to my country. I call it a romantic return out of love for Lithuania,“ she added.

A great contract, a good salary, and a wonderful Spanish environment – ​​what more could you want when living abroad? Agnė is open: even if it sounds trite – it was love for her country that prompted her to return.

„I worked for Microsoft all those years, in various positions and countries. After spending five years in Brussels, I decided to go to Barcelona because I wanted to improve my Spanish,“ said Agnė, who has since returned to Lithuania.

Alongside her own efforts, friends and family helped her to integrate into life in Lithuania more quickly, and state-created initiatives allowed her to find all the most important information for the diaspora in one place ( griztu.lt , International House Vilnius). Currently, Agnė is actively looking for work, but, as she says, she focuses on quality and looks for offers that really inspire her to roll up her sleeves.

„Lithuania has really changed a lot in ten years, especially the people – they are more open, broader-minded, have fewer fears, and see their own value,“ continued Agnė.

Agnė was in no hurry to blindly return to her homeland. While still living abroad, she actively studied the labour market, participated in several job interviews remotely, communicated with acquaintances, and tried to understand whether her professional development and salary expectations were realistic. Realising that everything happens much faster in Lithuania, she decided to leave Spain.

„We went for the summer, and it so happened that a friend persuaded me to stay longer. For a couple of years, I was doing simpler, unskilled jobs, but when I realised that I wanted to continue my education and improve, I went to Omaha to study – I had completed three courses of study in Lithuania, so, having sorted out all the formalities, I obtained a bachelor’s degree in two years and went to Chicago to study for my master’s degree at Loyola University,“ recounted Evaldas.

Evaldas Ambrazaitis did not go abroad in search of a more comfortable life. While studying at Kaunas University of Technology, the young man took advantage of an exchange programme to spend the summer in the United Kingdom, and after chatting with his classmates, he was tempted to go to the United States of America.

„A few days later, I received a call – an American capital logistics company operating in Lithuania was looking for someone who would be responsible for creating a new accounting department in Kaunas, so after hearing my thoughts about wanting to return home, an acquaintance decided to offer this position to me. It was not ready to give up everything, but my wife and I decided that we had nothing to lose: we would try it, and if we didn’t like it, we would return to the USA,“ Evaldas added.

After graduating, he remained in the USA to work at Loyola University. Although he was doing well, thoughts of returning to Lithuania visited him more and more often. However, the incentive to act on them was constantly lacking. Everything changed quite unexpectedly after talking with friends about his thoughts on returning.

Evaldas arrived in Lithuania with his family in 2015, and he has no regrets about his decision. However, he does not hide the anxiety he felt: the biggest hesitation was the question of whether he would be able to support his family alone at first, since he and his wife were expecting their second child at the time.

„I left Lithuania in 1999, so the image stuck in my memory was definitely not the most optimistic – getting a job in our country was difficult at the time, and salaries were far from what you could earn in the US. After all, observing only from abroad, you don’t see all the progress and changes that are evident in Lithuania,“ he continued.