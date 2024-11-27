Diaspora-Friendly Employer – an initiative that benefits both Lithuanians living abroad and employers

Returning expatriates to the labour market is one of Lithuania’s top priorities. However, in order for expatriate Lithuanians to choose to continue their careers in their homeland, it is crucial to create favourable working and learning conditions and integration opportunities not only for them but also for their family members. Therefore, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with partners, is implementing the Diaspora-Friendly Employer initiative, the goal of which is to meet the needs of the diaspora and employers, encouraging diaspora representatives to choose further career opportunities in Lithuania and employers to hire Lithuanians living abroad or intending to return while they are still abroad.