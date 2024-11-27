Companies lead by example, showing that all doors are open for those returning from abroad

The head of communications at TransferGo says that their employees are motivated to return by very different things: some are inspired by the summers spent in Lithuania during the quarantine period, others by the desire to actively engage in the country’s cultural life or join the Riflemen’s Union, while others said they always knew they were only leaving for a short time. There are also some envious people in the team when top-level managers, who have built their lives in a foreign country for many years, decide to return to their homeland and continue their careers here, in the same company.

„I am glad that colleagues who have returned from foreign countries see positive changes. Although there are cultural differences, they are not as pronounced as they were 10 or more years ago. Some notice that there is still a considerable burden of bureaucracy in Lithuania, and it is necessary to re-establish a circle of professional contacts, restore relationships with old friends, and devote time to making new friendships. However, most people are surprised by how much Lithuanian business culture has changed, and often stereotypes that existed in the past are not confirmed, but quite the opposite – people feel an especially good balance between work and quality of life,“ said Radzevičienė.