Vilnius Archdiocese establishes sexual abuse reporting service

Archbishop of Vilnius, Gintaras Grušas, says secular experts, psychologists and social workers, will listen to those who might have been victims of sexual violence in the Archdiocese of Vilnius as children. Having examined the cases, the experts will pass on information to a bishop and law enforcement.
To report about sexual violence a person will have to write an email to a dedicated address of the Archdiocese. Experts will then reach out to the individual and schedule a meeting at the mediation centre In Pace. Grušas notes that a meeting will be neither a legal process nor an interrogation, but people will be heard out.
Until now, survivors of sexual violence had to address the Archdiocese directly and would be at once referred to a priest examining the case. From now on, secular professionals will consider what assistance a person may need, information will be transferred to a bishop who will consider whether there are grounds to open an investigation.
So far, two experts, a psychologist and a social worker, have been appointed at the service. Their services will be paid for from the funds of the Church.
In the last two years, the Archdiocese of Vilnius had launched three investigations into sexual abuse at the Church. Two cases are still being examined. The process takes time as the Vatican is involved. In the other case a legal process was initiated but had to be terminated due to the passing of the priest.