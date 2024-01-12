Vilnius Archdiocese establishes sexual abuse reporting service

Archbishop of Vilnius, Gintaras Grušas, says secular experts, psychologists and social workers, will listen to those who might have been victims of sexual violence in the Archdiocese of Vilnius as children. Having examined the cases, the experts will pass on information to a bishop and law enforcement.

To report about sexual violence a person will have to write an email to a dedicated address of the Archdiocese. Experts will then reach out to the individual and schedule a meeting at the mediation centre In Pace. Grušas notes that a meeting will be neither a legal process nor an interrogation, but people will be heard out.

Until now, survivors of sexual violence had to address the Archdiocese directly and would be at once referred to a priest examining the case. From now on, secular professionals will consider what assistance a person may need, information will be transferred to a bishop who will consider whether there are grounds to open an investigation.