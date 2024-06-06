The Lithuanian Art Centre TARTLE has opened a new exhibition titled "Solely Saints"

"This fascination with folk art, especially the statuettes crafted by god-makers, known as ’little gods,’ persisted through the interwar years and the Soviet era. Many artists amassed collections of these statuettes, large or small. Painters, graphic artists, and sculptors often drew inspiration from these collections, seeking ideas, motifs, and visual solutions in their iconography and forms," says Urbonienė.

Exhibition highlights: Christ in Distress and Jesus of Nazareth

TARTLE founder and collector Rolandas Valiūnas notes that while many of us are familiar with various saints, there are often intriguing details we might not know. For instance, during the interwar period, it was decided that the figure of Christ in Distress would represent Lithuania abroad. Despite some criticism of this sorrowful choice, this figure captured attention and became a symbol of Lithuania at the 1937 World Exhibition in Paris. The oak sculpture of Christ in Distress, nearly 3 metres tall and created according to a project by sculptor Juozas Mikėnas, is highlighted in a photograph displayed in the exhibition.