Prominent theatre director Rimas Tuminas passes away at 72

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Rimas Tuminas
Rimas Tuminas

One of the most prominent Lithuanian theatre directors Rimas Tuminas passed away on 6 March 2024 aged 72.

Director Andželika Cholina shared the news about the loss on social network Facebook.

According to the public broadcaster LRT, Tuminas died in a hospital in Italy.

Born in Kelmė in 1952, he studied TV directing at the Lithuanian State Conservatory in 1970-1974. In 1978, he graduated from the Lunacharsky State Institute for Theatre Arts in mosvow.

In 2007-2022, he worked at the Vakhtangov Theatre in Moscow.

According to LRT, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014 and underwent intense treatment. Most recently he lived in Israel.

Throughout his career Tuminas directed more than 70 plays in Lithuanian and foreign theatres, including Iceland, Italy, Israel, China, Poland, Russia, Finland and Sweden.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions