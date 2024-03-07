Prominent theatre director Rimas Tuminas passes away at 72

Director Andželika Cholina shared the news about the loss on social network Facebook.
According to the public broadcaster LRT, Tuminas died in a hospital in Italy.
Born in Kelmė in 1952, he studied TV directing at the Lithuanian State Conservatory in 1970-1974. In 1978, he graduated from the Lunacharsky State Institute for Theatre Arts in mosvow.
In 2007-2022, he worked at the Vakhtangov Theatre in Moscow.
According to LRT, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014 and underwent intense treatment. Most recently he lived in Israel.
Throughout his career Tuminas directed more than 70 plays in Lithuanian and foreign theatres, including Iceland, Italy, Israel, China, Poland, Russia, Finland and Sweden.