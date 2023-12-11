Lithuanian producer Kim wins European film award

Congratulating Kim, who accepted the award in Berlin, Culture Minister Simonas Kairys emphasised the producer’s great input into strengthening Lithuania’s presence in the global film industry.

“Producer Ujana Kim’s name stands for the highest level of professionalism, and the list of her works is expanding with increasingly ambitious projects. This Eurimages Co-Production Award confirms that Lithuania is becoming more prominent and important in the world of cinema. We are delighted that Kim’s enormous contribution to this process has been recognised and appreciated across Europe,” Kairys was cited as saying in the ministry’s statement.

The Eurimages Co-Production Award is presented by the European Film Academy in cooperation with the Council of Europe’s cultural support fund Eurimages. It recognises the decisive role of co-produced films in promoting international exchange.