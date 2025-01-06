Lithuania set to hold cultural season in Germany in 2026 – minister

"The plan is to repeat Lithuania’s successful season in France in Germany. Of course, this is linked to the arrival of the German brigade in Lithuania," Birutis told ELTA on Sunday.

The minister said the step is also needed as Lithuania "is too little known in Germany".

"We need to present ourselves to make sure that the Germans would feel that they are coming to defend a European culture, a European country. (…) Five thousand German citizens should come here determined to defend Lithuania and the European Union," he said.

The season of Lithuania is scheduled to take place across Germany between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027, according to Birutis.