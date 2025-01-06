Lithuania set to hold cultural season in Germany in 2026 – minister

"The plan is to repeat Lithuania’s successful season in France in Germany. Of course, this is linked to the arrival of the German brigade in Lithuania," Birutis told ELTA on Sunday.
The minister said the step is also needed as Lithuania "is too little known in Germany".
"We need to present ourselves to make sure that the Germans would feel that they are coming to defend a European culture, a European country. (…) Five thousand German citizens should come here determined to defend Lithuania and the European Union," he said.
The season of Lithuania is scheduled to take place across Germany between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027, according to Birutis.
The Season of Lithuania in France, The Other Same/Se voir en l’autre, ran three months, from 12 September to 12 December 2024. More than 500 artists, performers and other professionals took part in over 200 different events held in major French cities – Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Grenoble, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montpellier and others.
The programme included debates, conferences, diplomacy, economic and innovation promotion events, scientific and educational cooperation projects to introduce contemporary Lithuania and its culture to the French public.
Lithuania allocated EUR 3.125 million of the state budget for the cultural season in France. The same amount was contributed to the project by France.