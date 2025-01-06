Latvian filmmaker Zilbalodis’ Flow receives Golden Globe for Best Animated Film

Five other films – Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot – were running for the award in this category.

At the beginning of December, Flow won the European Film Academy Award in the category Best Animated Film.

Flow was also screened as the only animated film in the Cannes Film Festival, and won four awards at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, including the jury and audience awards. In addition, the film will be screened in cinemas worldwide from autumn.