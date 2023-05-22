Felling of hundred-year-old oak sparks outrage in Vilnius

Vilnius City Mayor Valdas Benkunskas told reporters Monday that the company Rinktinės NT, which owns the land plot, might be subject to criminal liability for having the tree cut down on 20 May. The mayor said the company might have violated three articles of the Criminal Code but prosecutors may establish more transgressions. According to him, the violations may include causing damage to the environment, exercising self-willed conduct and violating construction regulations.