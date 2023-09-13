A New Era for Festivals: Impact Day 2023 Leads with Carbon Neutrality

At a time when environmental issues are at the forefront of global discussions, Impact Day 2023 is proud to make history as Baltics first carbon-neutral festival. Taking into account the importance of dealing with climate change, the organizers have created an event that offsets their carbon footprint.

“Offsetting our carbon footprint has been a crucially logical step for us, given that we are a sustainability festival. Nonetheless, we believe all events should take responsibility to not just minimize, but also offset their carbon emissions," shares Merili Ginter, Head Organizer of Impact Day. "In the face of escalating environmental crises, this is a clear and necessary measure to take. While the carbon footprint is just one aspect of environmental preservation (i.e. with biodiversity being another significant element), managing this could forge the path towards truly sustainable events.”