Vinted plans to go to court over privacy regulator’s fine

Vinted said Wednesday that the State Data Protection Inspectorate’s (SDPI) inquiry does not concern the security of accounts, while its recent decision sets a “new precedent that goes beyond the boundaries of legal regulation.”

“We want to reassure our members that the investigation by the State Data Protection Inspectorate has nothing to do with the security of their accounts or the misuse of their personal data. We take GDPR [the General Data Protection Regulation] and privacy very seriously and invest heavily in regulatory compliance and the security of our members. We have collaborated with the SDPI Throughout the process,” Vinted told ELTA in a written comment.