Vilnius new flat sales stable, says Hanner

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Žygimantas Gedvila

A total of 2,174 new-build flats were sold in Vilnius last year, according to data collected by Hanner analysts. The number of deals remained similar to 2022, with 2,202 preliminary contracts signed. 2021 saw 6,811 preliminary contracts concluded for new-build flats in Vilnius.

In 2023, flat prices fluctuated insignificantly: the average price was EUR 3,344 per one square metre at the end of January and stood at EUR 3,257 in end-December. The average price per sq m of a flat sold last year was EUR 3,372.

Last year, buyers mostly opted for two-room flats, the real estate developer said. Their sales accounted for 50% of all the deals made on the capital’s primary housing market.

Hanner Group sold 288 apartments in Vilnius in 2023. It was the highest number among all the developers.

At present, Hanner’s most popular project is Šnipiškių solo, located in the central part of the city. To date, 86 preliminary contracts have been signed to a flat there.

Elta EN
