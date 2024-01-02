Vilnius new flat sales stable, says Hanner

In 2023, flat prices fluctuated insignificantly: the average price was EUR 3,344 per one square metre at the end of January and stood at EUR 3,257 in end-December. The average price per sq m of a flat sold last year was EUR 3,372.
Last year, buyers mostly opted for two-room flats, the real estate developer said. Their sales accounted for 50% of all the deals made on the capital’s primary housing market.
Hanner Group sold 288 apartments in Vilnius in 2023. It was the highest number among all the developers.
At present, Hanner’s most popular project is Šnipiškių solo, located in the central part of the city. To date, 86 preliminary contracts have been signed to a flat there.