Vilnius new flat sales stable, says Hanner

In 2023, flat prices fluctuated insignificantly: the average price was EUR 3,344 per one square metre at the end of January and stood at EUR 3,257 in end-December. The average price per sq m of a flat sold last year was EUR 3,372.

Last year, buyers mostly opted for two-room flats, the real estate developer said. Their sales accounted for 50% of all the deals made on the capital’s primary housing market.

Hanner Group sold 288 apartments in Vilnius in 2023. It was the highest number among all the developers.