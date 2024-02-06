Vilnius mayor says national stadium to cost EUR 38mn more

“We are adjusting EUR 94 million by 27%, which makes up EUR 122 million, including VAT. This is how much Arvydas Avulis [the owner of Hanner – ELTA] will receive from the municipality after he builds and develops the entire complex,” the city mayor told TV3 television broadcast on Monday evening.

The company would have to cover another EUR 10 million of the project’s costs, he added.

The funding coming from the city and the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport will rise by EUR 2.3 million, according to the mayor.

“The total amount of our liabilities is EUR 156 million, which has never been changed, including the management fee. (&) We will submit an amendment to the City Council, which will be recorded by a contract amendment, and the total cost of our liabilities, including those of the municipality and the ministry, will increase by EUR 2.3 million to EUR 158.3 million,” he explained.