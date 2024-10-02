Vilnius likely to turn on heating after two weeks – mayor

„Just four or five days ago we had nearly 20 degrees Celsius in the daytime. Then the weather suddenly cooled. The centralised heating will be announced accordingly, given the temperatures. We do not plan to do that yet,“ Valdas Benkunskas told reporters at the Vilnius heat plant.

He recalled that each and every block of flats or administrative building is able to switch on heating individually, as decided by a majority of the residents. The municipal building and some of educational institutions have already done that, he said.