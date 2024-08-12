Vilnius introduces fines for wrongly parked e-scooters

According to the municipality, the goal is to ensure that micro mobility vehicles are used responsibly in Lithuania’s capital. Removal of improperly parked electric scooters and bicycles belonging to ride-sharing platforms is aimed at ensuring road traffic rules and bringing more order to the streets.

Based on new rules, micro mobility vehicle users who violate road traffic rules may be fined up to EUR 90, and fined up to EUR 180 for parking in handicapped spots.

Whereas owners of electric scooters or bicycles, or companies renting them out, will have to cover their removal and storage cost of EUR 48 including VAT.